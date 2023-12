NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani heavyweight boxer Ivan Dychko (11-0,11KO) fought vs. Argentinian Kevin Espindola (7-3, 2KO) at a boxing evening in Buenos Aires, Kazinform reports.

The 10-round fight ended with Dychko’s win by the judges’ decision, Sports.kz reports.

This became Dychko’s first bout in 2022 and 12th win in his professional career. As for Espindola it was his fourth defeat.