Kazakhstani E. Tursynbayeva finished second at figure skating tournament in Tallinn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater Elizabeth Tursynbayeva finished second at the Challenger series tournament in Tallinn.

Russian Maria Sotskaya won the tournament. American Tyler Pierce rounded up the top three figure skaters of the tournament.

The results of the top three figure skaters:

1. Maria Sotskaya (Russia) - 186,30. 2. Elizabeth Tursynbayeva (Kazakhstan) - 174,87. 3. Tyler Pierce (USA) - 171,72.