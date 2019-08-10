Kazakhstani earns 2nd medal at World Taekwondo Cadet Championships

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Aisha Adilbekkyzy hauled silver at the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships underway in Tashkent, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

She settled for the second place on the podium after losing the -44kg final bout.

This is the second medal for Kazakhstan in Tashkent as earlier Aidana Sundetbai has earned bronze at the championships.