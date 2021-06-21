EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:18, 21 June 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani economy rapidly recovering, PM

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstani economy is recovering rapidly this year,» Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin said at the joint session of the Parliament’s Houses of Kazakhstan.

    As stated there, for the past 5 months the GDP grew by 1.6%. The country reports growth in all economic sectors. The processing industry became one of the key economic drivers. Machine building, chemical industry, pharmaceuticals and light industry showed the biggest growth rates.

    The PM also noted that the leading credit agencies such as Moody’s, S&P and Fitch Ratings affirmed Kazakhstan’s credit rating at the pre-pandemic investment level with positive and stable outlooks.


