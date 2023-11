ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina retained her position in the updated WTA Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The leader of the Kazakh team Rybakina remains in the WTA Singles Top 10 ranking 7th, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

Yulia Putintseva climbs to 45th place.

Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan’s best doubles player, ranks currently 26th.