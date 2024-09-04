Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina up in WTA Singles Rankings

Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina has slightly improved her standing in the updated WTA Singles Rankings after the U.S. Open, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan climbed one spot up to become world No. 3 after American Coco Gauff slumped to a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, fourth-round defeat at the U.S. Open 1/8 finals. Gauff secured 4th position.

The top two tennis players in the world ranking remained unchanged. Pole Iga Swiatek retained her position at the top of the WTA Singles Rankings, with Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka occupying the 2nd spot.

It bears to remind that Elena Rybakina withdrew from the US Open 2024 due to the injury after defeating Australian Destanee Aiava (ranked 194th) in two sets.

The US Open total prize money this year is 75 million US dollars that is 15% more compared to 2023. The winner will earn 3,600,000 US dollars, will runner-up 1,800,000 US dollars.