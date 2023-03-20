EN
    07:11, 20 March 2023

    Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina wins Indian Wells title

    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina for the first time ever in her career defeated Aryna Sabalenka and won the Indian Wells WTA 1000 title, Kazinform cites the Telegram Channel of Schrodinger’s Sports.

    She crashed Sabalenka in straight sets 7-6 (11), 6-4 to win her first Indian Wells title.

    Thanks to her victory Rybakina earned 1, 262,200 dollars and 1000 rank points.

    Besides, she skyrocketed to become World No. 7.


