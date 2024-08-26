Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina’s position in WTA Singles Rankings revealed

World No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retained her spot in the updated WTA Singles Rankings before the start of the U.S. Open, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

The top three tennis players in the world ranking remained unchanged. Pole Iga Swiatek retained her position at the top of the WTA Singles Rankings, with Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka occupying the 2nd spot. American Coco Gauff is ranked 3rd.

Yulia Putintseva dropped one spot securing 32nd position.

Erin Routliffe, Katerina Siniakova and Gabriela Dabrowski share the top three spots of the WTA Doubles Rankings.

Kazakhstani Anna Danilina landed a new spot securing 48th position in the WTA Doubles Rankings. Putintseva retained her 94th position. Zhibek Kulambayeva climbed one spot up occupying 139th position.