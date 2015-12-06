Kazakhstani Elizabet Tursynbayeva hauls silver at Golden Spin of Zagreb 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Golden Spin of Zagreb 2015 came to an end in Croatia on Saturday, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstani Elizabet Tursynbayeva won silver at the traditional Croatian figure skating tournament. Elizabet was ranked third after the short program and rose to the second place after the free skate scoring 176.33 points in total. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva of Russia who was the leader after the short program clinched gold with 201.33 points. American Karen Chen who earned 175.35 points during the two-day tournament settled for bronze. Coming in at №4 was Russian Alena Leonova with 173.24 points. American figure skater Angela Wang rounded out the top 5 with 163.41 points. It is worth mentioning that Sochi-2014 Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova was placed 6th.