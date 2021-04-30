Kazakhstani Elizaveta Borova to take part in FINA Diving World Cup

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The FINA Diving World Cup that will serve as both a qualification and test event for the Olympic Games is to begin on May 1 in Japan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

The competition is to bring together 255 athletes from 46 countries competing in the 3m springboard and 10m platform individual and synchronized events.

Kazakhstan is to be represented by Elizaveta Borova at the FINA Diving World Cup to take place at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. The venue is due to stage the swimming, diving and synchronized swimming competitions at Tokyo Olympics.