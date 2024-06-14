EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:50, 14 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani ex-minister of health Talapkali Izmukhambetov passes away

    Health Ministry of Kazakhstan
    Photo: Health Ministry of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstani former minister of health, candidate of medical sciences, honored worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan, excellent worker of the USSR, mentor of many generations of medical workers Talapkali Izmukhambetov has passed away today, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the country’s health ministry.

    Starting out as a surgeon, Talapkali Izmukhambetov worked as a chief physician of the Central District Hospital, deputy head and head of the East Kazakhstan and Almaty regional health departments.

    In 1987 and 1990, Izmukhambetov held the post of the minister of health of the Kazakh SSR.

    The country’s health ministry extends sincere condolences to the family members and close ones over the passing of Talapkali Izmukhambetov, the ministry's statement reads. 

    Tags:
    Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!