Kazakhstani ex-minister of health Talapkali Izmukhambetov passes away

Kazakhstani former minister of health, candidate of medical sciences, honored worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan, excellent worker of the USSR, mentor of many generations of medical workers Talapkali Izmukhambetov has passed away today, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the country’s health ministry.

Starting out as a surgeon, Talapkali Izmukhambetov worked as a chief physician of the Central District Hospital, deputy head and head of the East Kazakhstan and Almaty regional health departments.

In 1987 and 1990, Izmukhambetov held the post of the minister of health of the Kazakh SSR.