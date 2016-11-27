Kazakhstani expert receives Energy Charter Award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Klara Rakhmetova, the Energy Charter Project Manager at KAZENERGY Association, received the prestigious Energy Charter Award this week, Kazinform has learnt from Khabar 24.

Voting for the candidates was on from August 1 till October 31 at the official website of the Energy Charter. Majority of voters cast their votes for the Kazakhstani expert. The awarded was presented to Ms Rakhmetova at the 27th Meeting of the Energy Charter Conference in Tokyo, Japan.



Earlier the award was bestowed upon former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Ruud Lubbers, European Commissioner for Energy since 2010 and formal head of the European Union delegation to the Energy Charter Gunther Oettinger and Minister of Economic Affairs of the Netherlands Henk Kamp.



"All members of the member countries and observer countries of the Energy Charter Treaty were equal of the opinion that the Kazakhstani expert deserves the award. I believe it is the assessment of the work done by Kazakhstan and Klara Rakhmetova personally," said Dr. Urban Rusnak Secretary General of the Energy Charter Secretariat.