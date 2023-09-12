Kazakhstani exporters forced out from traditional sales markets - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign companies force out Kazakhstani exporters from their traditional sales markets nowadays. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the meeting with domestic business representatives in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The problem concerns, for example, supply of Kazakhstani grain to Iran. Similar risks exist in terms of Afghanistan and Central Asian countries, the President said.

«Besides, the situation with national currencies in neighbor countries will likely lead to price fluctuations for the goods our country is keen on,» he said. The Government, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, should have a specific and transparent algorithm for stabilizing domestic grain and other markets being of importance for the national economy.

«Business entities should clearly understand what conditions and what type of price stabilization tool is used by the state. Whether it is the purchase of agricultural raw materials at fixed prices, or prohibition of fuel and lubricants imports, commodity interventions, ban on exports or quotas. In a mid-term outlook, we should gradually abandon non-market mechanisms of enterprises support, mainly continuous subsidies without considering priority of the industry, the importance of the project and its impact on economy,» he stressed.

«We should apply non-financial support measures,» he added.

«State regulation of prices and restrictions should be replaced with a «soft management of demand and supply». In this regard, as I have outlined in my Address, we need to fully unleash the potential of the Food Corporation,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.