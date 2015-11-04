EN
    08:49, 04 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani extradited from UAE

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 25-year-old national of Kazakhstan Arbi Assayev was extradited to Kazakhstan from the United Arab Emirates by the Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Interpol with assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    He is wanted by Kazakhstani authorities on economic crimes charges, the Prosecutor General's Office said in a press release. Upon arrival Mr. Assayev was placed into a pre-trial detention facility in Astana city.

    Prosecutor General's Office Law and justice News Kazakhstan and the UAE
