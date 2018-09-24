EN
    13:17, 24 September 2018

    Kazakhstani farmers harvested almost 14 tons of grain

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has harvested 13.95 million tons on grain as of September 24, 2018, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Ministry of Agriculture, farmers have harvested 10,838,200 hectares, which constitutes 72.1% of the areas planted to grain and leguminous crops, with the average yield of 12.9 centners per hectare.

    As of September 24, 2017, Kazakhstani farmers had harvested 14,466,300 hectares or 94.4% of the areas planted to crops, with the average yield of 13.4 centners per hectare.

    This year the harvested area occupies 15,027,900 hectares, whereas in 2017 it was 15,318,600 hectares.

