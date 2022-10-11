Kazakhstani farmers to produce more wheat than expected

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Farmers to harvest more grain than expected in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh agriculture minister Yerbol Karashukeev, last year the country harvested around 16.3 million tons of grain. While 18.3 million tons were expected this year, producers expect one million more, he said.

The minister went on to say that this year’s wheat crops would be at 13.4 million tons. The figure is also expected to increase at least by 1 million.





