TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:02, 08 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani fashion designer presented her collection in Monte Carlo (PHOTO)

    BAKU-MONTE CARLO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani designer Ainur Turisbek presented her collection at the Fashion Week in Monte Carlo.

    The event was organized by the Fashion Chamber of Monaco with the support of the Government, City Mayor's Office and Bureau for Tourism of Monaco and Societa Italia Company, which has organized festivals of Russian fashion in Milan for several years already.

    The fashion show of A. Turisbek drew a lot of attention and made visitors of the event applaud.

    Kazakhstan and Europe Culture News
