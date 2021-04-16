EN
    09:09, 16 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani female boxer KOs French champ at AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Boxer Aishagul Yeleubayeva has reached the quarterfinal of the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships, taking place in Kielce, Poland, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    In the 54kg 1/8 finals Aishagul grabbed an early victory in the fight against French champ Zoe Couvercelle after scoring four knockdowns. The Kazakhstani has advanced to the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships quarterfinal.


