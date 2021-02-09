EN
    14:50, 09 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani female boxers compete at International Boxing Tournament in Hungary

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakhstani female boxers are taking part in the Bocskai István Memorial International Boxing Tournament taking place in Hungary, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

    The Tournament is taking place in Debrecen, Hungary, and will last until February 13.

    The Kazakhstan female boxing team is represented by Zhazira Urakbayeva (51kg), Nazym Ishchanova (57kg), Aizhan Khodzhabekova (60kg), and Dariga Shakimova (69kg).

    Dariga Shakimova is to fight against Hungarian Budai Vivien today.


