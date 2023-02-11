EN
    12:38, 11 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani female boxers grab 2 golds at int'l tournament in Hungary

    DOBRECEN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani female boxers claimed three medals at the 67th Bocskai Istvàn International Boxing Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Rimma Volossenko won the 60kg gold by forfeit after her Slovakian opponent Miroslava Jedinakova did not show up in the ring.

    Another Kazakhstani Laura Yessenkeldi defeated Hannah Robinson of Great Britain by a split decision of judges in the final match.

    Valeria Akssenova of Kazakhstan settled for the 81kg silver after losing to Polish Agata Kaczmarska by a unanimous decision in the final.


    Photo: sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
