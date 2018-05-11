Kazakhstani female boxers to vie for title in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Women's Boxing Championship will take place in Astana on May 12-17, the Astana administration's official website reads. Its aim is to promote mass sports and define the best boxers of the country.

The event is organized by the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry, Astana culture and sport department, and Astana sport and mass participation events management directorate.



The championship will be held in 10 weight categories according to the AIBA technical rules. The winners and prize holders will be awarded diplomas and medals according to the National Olympic Committee rules.



The opening ceremony will take place on May 13 at 4pm at Daulet Sports Complex.



