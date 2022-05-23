Kazakhstani female judokas claim 3 medals at Junior European Cup

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Women's Judo Team won three medals at the Junior European Cup 2022 held on May 21-22 in Malaga, Spain, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani judo players won one gold, one silver, and one bronze medals at the Malaga Junior European Cup 2022.

Yesmigul Kuyulova won the 63kg gold of the tournament. Kazakhstan's Karina Takiyeva and Aida Toishibekova claimed silver and bronze, respectively, in the 78kg weight category.

The event brought together 320 judokas from 29 countries.



