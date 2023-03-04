EN
    15:02, 04 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani fencer grabs silver at 2023 FIE World Cup in Italy

    Photo: kazsports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani fencer Artyom Sarkissyan claimed silver at the 2023 FIE World Cup in Padua, Italy, Kazinform reports.

    Sarkissyan was upset by Italian fencer Michele Gallo in the men’s sabre final, eventually settling for silver. Gallo took home gold.

    Georgian fencer Sandro Bazadze and another Italian Giovanni Repetti both scooped bronze at the event.

    The 2023 FIE World Cup in Padua brought together over 200 athletes from 27 countries of the world.


    Kazakhstan Sport
