EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:10, 29 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani fencers 2nd in 2023 Asian Games event

    sport
    Photo: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstani fencers lost in the final of the Men’s Epee Team event at the 19th Asian Games in Huangzhou in China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. 

    Kazakhstani epee squad made up of Elmir Alimzhanov, Ruslan Kurbanov and Vadim Sharlaimov lost to the Japanese team 35-36 in the Men’s Epee Team Final at the 19th Asian Games.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Elmir Alimzhanov bagged bronze in the epee fencing event at the Asiad.

    Tags:
    Sport 19th Asian Games
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!