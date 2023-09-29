EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:21, 29 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani fencers to vie for gold at 19th Asian Games

    19th Asian Games
    Photo: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstani fencers Elmir Alimzhanov, Ruslan Kurbanov and Vadim Sharlaimov will fight for gold at the 19th Asian Games in Huangzhou in China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. 

    The Kazakh squad booked the Men’s Epee Team Gold Medal Match berth after defeating Team Hong Kong in the semifinal with the score of 45:30. Hong Kong settled for the bronze medals.

    In the final our fencers will face Team Japan who stunned South Korea 45:34 in their respective semifinal.

    Tags:
    Sport 19th Asian Games
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!