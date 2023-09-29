Kazakhstani fencers to vie for gold at 19th Asian Games

Kazakhstani fencers Elmir Alimzhanov, Ruslan Kurbanov and Vadim Sharlaimov will fight for gold at the 19th Asian Games in Huangzhou in China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakh squad booked the Men’s Epee Team Gold Medal Match berth after defeating Team Hong Kong in the semifinal with the score of 45:30. Hong Kong settled for the bronze medals.

In the final our fencers will face Team Japan who stunned South Korea 45:34 in their respective semifinal.