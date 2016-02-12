Kazakhstani film Walnut Tree wins at 22nd FICA Film Festival in France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani film Orekhovoye derevo (Walnut Tree) won two awards at the 22nd International Asian Movies Film Festival (FICA) held in Vesoul, France from February 3-10.

Directed by Kazakhstani filmmaker Yerlan Nurmukhambetov, Walnut Tree received MENTION SPECIALE JURY INTERNATIONAL (Special Prize of the International Jury) and MENTION SPECIALE PRIX DE LA CRITIQUE (Special Prize of Critiques).



Walnut Tree is a film about Aisulu and Gabit who are deeply in love with each other. The film takes the viewers to a remote village and gives a glimpse into the lives of the couple and people around them. It is filled with warmth, compassion and laughter.

In total, 90 films from Bangladesh, China, India, Iran, Japan, Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Turkey and Kazakhstan were shown at the 22nd edition of the festival.

The International Jury was chaired by renowned Korean director Im Sang-Soo who was assisted by Iranian director and actress Mania Akbari, Indonesian producer and director Nan Achnas and Thai director Euthana Mukdasanit.

The festival in Vesoul is the oldest European film festival dedicated to Asian films.

Recall that Walnut Tree won in the New Currents program at the 20th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in October 2015. The film was also screened at the XXXI Warsaw International Film Festival the same month.