    08:21, 21 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani flag bearer Zhaparov didn't reach medal fights at Olympic tournament

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Taekwondo tournament of the Olympic Games in Rio ends today, Sports.kz informs.

    Kazakhstani flag bearer Ruslan Zhaparov competing in the 80 kg weight class lost to Azerbaijani Radik Isayev in the 1/8 of the tournament, and as long as Radik advanced to the final bout of the tournament Zhaparov had a chance to fight for a bronze medal through repechage fights.

    However, Ruslan Zhaparov lost to Beijing Olympic champion Korean Dongmin Cha 8:15, and bounced from the tournament.

     

     

