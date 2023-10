Midfielder of Kazakhstani national football team Askhat Tagybergen playing for Shymkent-based Ordabasy football club entered a list of 2023 FIFA Puskás Award nominees for the most beautiful goal, Kazinform cites the Orgabnization’s website.

The Kazakhstani scored the goal in the Kazakhstan vs. Denmark match (3-2) on March 23 in the 2023/24 FIFA European Championship qualifying.