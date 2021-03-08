Kazakhstani freestyle skiers win medals in FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships finals

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Day One of the FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships has come to an end in the Shymbulak mountain resort in the Kazakh city of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan’s freestyle ski team leader Yuliya Galysheva was first with a total score of 82.54 in the small final. She finished second among six freestyle skiers with 79.52 points in the big final. French mogul skier Perrine Laffont was first, and Russian Anastasia Smirnova – third.

As for male mogul skiers, Kazakhstani Pavel Kolmakov was third, scoring 82.23 points, and Dmitriy Reiherd finished fifth in the big final of the FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships. Canadian Mikaël Kingsbury grabbed first place with a score of 87.36 and Benjamin Cavet finished second after scoring 82.43 points.

The FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships’ Day Two will see competitions in parallel skiing.

140 athletes from 19 countries are taking part in the FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships, taking place in the Shymbulak mountain resort in Almaty city, Kazakhstan. The event meant to take place in the Chinese city of Zhangjiakou, was moved to Almaty due to the pandemic outbreak.

Notably, the Shymbulak mountain resort is to operate as usual during the FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships and World Cup Stages on March 13-14, but the number of guests in the resort is said to be limited to 2 thousand people.