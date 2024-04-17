Kazakh freestyle wrestler Azamat Dauletbekov climbs to top in updated UWW ranking

Three-time Asian freestyle wrestling champion from Kazakhstan Azamat Dauletbekov tops the latest UWW ranking in the 86kg category, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

After his victory at the 2024 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kazakhstan’s Azamat Dauletbekov climbed to the first spot of the UWW ranking in the 86kg category with a total of 52,400 points.

Coming in second is American David Taylor with a score of 45,000 points. Amine Myles Nazem from San Marino is ranked third with 44,000 points.

Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestler Azamat Dauletbekov became a three-time Asian champion following his victory at the 2024 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The Kazakhstani previously won the tournaments in 2022 and 2023.