    21:22, 20 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers claim 4 medals at Asian Championship

    None
    Фото: olympic.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani athletes claimed four medals on day one of the U20 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championship 2023 held in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

    The gold medal went to Kazakhstani Kamil Kurugliyev in the men’s freestyle 97kg event.

    Kazakhstani Merei Bazarbayev (57kg), Mukhametali Kabidoldanov (70kg), and Magzhan Zhanyrbai (79kg) claimed bronze at the U20 Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championship 2023.


