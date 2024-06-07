Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers secure 3 medals in Budapest Qualification tournament

Two Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers were awarded medals on the first day of the international freestyle wrestling tournament that had commenced in Budapest, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

The winner of the 97-kilogram weight category was Alisher Yergali. He was scheduled to compete against Azerbaijani Magomedkhan Magomedov, but the opponent did not appear. As a result, the Kazakhstani wrestler was awarded gold.

In the same weight category, Rizabek Aitmukhan collected bronze after dominating over Slovak wrestler Batyrbek Tsakulov.

Kazakhstani athlete Yusup Batyrmurzaev advanced to the finals of the 125-kilogram weight category where he faced American wrestler Mason Perris. Our wrestler settled for silver.

The tournament is the final freestyle wrestling ranking series before the Paris 2024 Olympics. Wrestlers will earn points at the meet, which will determine their rankings. The rankings will eventually decide the seeding of the freestyle wrestlers who have secured an Olympic quota for the upcoming Paris Summer Olympic Games. India have secured a total of six quotas - five in women’s wrestling and one in the men’s freestyle - for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Freestyle wrestling has been part of the Olympics regularly since 1920, but women’s freestyle wrestling was included in the program only from Athens 2004. Probably the most popular among the many styles of wrestling practiced around the world, freestyle wrestling made its debut at the Olympics at the 1904 St Louis Summer Games.