ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers have collected two bronze medals at the Intercontinental Freestyle Wrestling Cup in Russia, Sports.kz reports.

The tournament was held in the Russian city of Khasavyurt. Nurlan Bekzhanov and Azamat Omurzhanov of Kazakhstan won bronze in Men's 70kg category. Besides, Kazakhstan's Daulet Shabanbai was ranked fifth in Men's Super Heavy category.