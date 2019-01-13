Kazakhstani Galysheva wins big at FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup in Canada

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yulia Galysheva won the Women's Moguls event at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup in Calgary, Canada this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Galysheva came in first with 79.10 points, allowing her to cross the finish line ahead of France's Perrine Laffont (77.96). American Jaelin Kauf (76.10) settled for the third place.



Galysheva who claimed bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics admitted after the victory that the gold medal in Calgary was a coveted one. She also thanked her team for their support, "I would be able to achieve this success without them!"



