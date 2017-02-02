Kazakhstani Galysheva won 4th gold in Universiade

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Yuliya Galysheva has won the fourth gold in the Universiade. In the mogul final contest Yuliya Galysheva got 73.80 points. Russian participant Anastasiya Pervushina (62.13) won silver. And bronze was taken by Austrian athlete Katarina Ramzauer (52.05). Yuliya Galysheva qualified for the final holding the first place.

Yuliya was born in Ust-Kamenogorsk and is specialized in mogul. She is bronze winner of the world championship 2015, Winter Universiade 2015, two-time world champion among juniors of 2011 and 2012, two-time champion of the Asian Games 2011, and winner and repeated winter of World Cup stages.



So far Kazakhstan has got four gold medals: Yuliya Galysheva in mogul, Galina Vishnevskaya and Alina Raikova in biathlon, and Kazakhstan freestyle duet Zhanbota Aldabergenova and Baglan Inkarbek.