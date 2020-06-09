EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:08, 09 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani GDP decreased by 1.7%, Economy Ministry

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Economy Ministry reported on the country’s socioeconomic development for past January-May, Kazinform reports.

    «The country’s GDP decreased by 1.7%. Production of goods grew by 4.8%, production of services decreased by 6.2%. Annual inflation rate accelerated up to 6.7% that is less as compared to the previous year,» Minister Ruslan Dalenov told the Government meeting.

    He also added that industrial sector showed growth. Sector of production of services reported dynamic rehabilitation. Mining industry grew by 5.2%, processing rose by 4.9%, agriculture by 2.2%.


    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Government Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!