Kazakhstani Gerasimenko skyrockets in ITTF rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Kirill Gerasimenko has climbed 32 spots in the updated rankings of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Gerasimenko moved up from №80 to №48.



It is worth mentioning that Gerasimenko is the only Kazakhstani to win the Table Tennis World Tour under 21. Sadly, the Kazakhstani lost to Japanese Tomokazu Harimoto in the Final 16 of the prestigious Seamaster 2017 ITTF World Tour Grand Finals in Astana. Kirill Gerasimenko was granted the title of the International master of sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally congratulated Kirill on that achievement.