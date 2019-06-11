EN
    14:39, 11 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Gerasimenko to take part in prestigious table tennis tournament in Japan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Kirill Gerasimenko will take part in the Seamaster 2019 ITTF World Tour Platinum in Sapporo, Japan, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    The tournament bringing together the world's top table tennis stars - Ma Long, Liu Shiwen, Mattias Falck, Chen Men,g Harimoto Tomokazu, and Ishikawa Kasumi - will kick off on June 14.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals $270,000.

