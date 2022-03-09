Kazakhstani Gerlits finishes 5th in Para Cross Country Skiing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Para athlete Alexander Gerlits finished 5th in the men’s cross country skiing standing sprint at the now-running 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing.

As reported previously, he finished 2nd in the skiing semifinals.

Gerlits clocked 3:13 in the finals falling 5.5 seconds behind the winner, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Yesterday Kazakhstan won its first medal in the Winter Paralympic Games. Alexander Gerlits bagged the bronze medal in the Para biathlon.