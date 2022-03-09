EN
    11:02, 09 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Gerlits storms into Para Cross Country Skiing finals

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Para athlete Alexander Gerlits reached the finals in the men’s cross country skiing standing sprint. He finished 2nd in the skiing semifinals at the now-running 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing.

    Gerlits clocked 3:26.3, Kazinform correpospondent reports.

    In the finals the Kazakh sportsman will vie for the top honors along with China, Ukraine, France and Germany athletes.

    As earlier reported, yesterday Kazakhstan won its first medal in the 2022 Paralympic Games. Alexander Gerlits bagged bronze in the Para biathlon.


