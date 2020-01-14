EN
    16:13, 14 January 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani girl, 14, hauls dual moguls gold in Switzerland

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani athlete Anastassiya Gorodko claimed gold in the Women’s Dual Moguls event at the FIS European Cup in Airolo, Switzernald on January 13, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    The 14-year-old Gorodko earned 130 points for her performance at the event. Her closets opponent 18-year-old Janneke Berghuis from the Netherlands scored 104 points and won silver. Katharina Ramsauer (24) of Austria settled for bronze with 78 points.

    15-year-old Olessya Graur of Kazakhstan came in fourth with 65 points.


