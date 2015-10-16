EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:19, 16 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani girl awarded Little Miss World-2015 title

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 8-year-old Akmeir Aliyeva won the Little Miss World Grand Prix 2015. The competition was held in Turkey and brought together 42 little beauties from 19 countries of the world. Over 15 years of its history, this is the first time Kazakhstan is honored the highest award at the event.

    Akmeir amazed the jury and attendees presenting a dress made of old CDs, plastic bags and balloons. She told about Kazakhstan and treated jury to kazy and shubat (Kazakh national dish and drink). "My first dream came true. I've gained the title of the Little Miss World. Now I dream of meeting our President Nursultan Nazarbayev. I think, I will achieve this dream too!" she says.

    Tags:
    Celebrities Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!