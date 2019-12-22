EN
    11:16, 22 December 2019

    Kazakhstani Golovkin, Akhmedov score The Ring Magazine nominations

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to Michael Benson, Online Boxing Editor for talkSPORT.com, The Ring Magazine has nominated Gennady Golovkin vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight in the Fight of the Year category, Kazinform has learnt from Profi Boxing Kazakhstan.

    Golovkin won the October fight in New York by a unanimous decision of the judges and claimed the IBF and IBO middleweight titles.

    Another Kazakhstani pro boxer Sadriddin Akhmedov was nominated in the Prospect of the Year category by the magazine.

