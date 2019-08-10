EN
    14:22, 10 August 2019

    Kazakhstani Golubev and doubles partner reach Sparkassen Trophy 2019 semis

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and his doubles partner have advanced to the semifinals of the Sparkassen Trophy 2019 in the Italian city of Appiano, Kazinform reports.

    Golubev in tandem with Brazilian Felipe Alves defeated French duo Benjamin Bonzi and Maxime Mora 6-4, 6-2.

    In the semifinal match they are to face fourth-seeded Italian Davide Galoppini and Brazilian Wilson Leite.

