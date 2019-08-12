EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:00, 12 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Golubev, Brazilian Alves claim ITF doubles title in Italy

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and doubles partner Brazilian Felipe Alves claimed the Sparkassen Trophy 2019 doubles title in the Italian city of Appiano, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Top-seeded Golubev and Alves defeated Brazilian Daniel Dutra Da Silva and Swedish Christian Lindell in the final of the ITF tournament in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

    This is the fourth doubles title for Andrey Golubev this season.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!