Kazakhstani Golubev, doubles partner propel into Sparkassen Trophy 2019 final

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and his doubles partner Brazilian Felipe Alves have reached the final of the Sparkassen Trophy 2019 in Appiano, Italy, Kazinform has learnt from ITF.

Top-seeded Golubev and Alves stunned Italian Davide Galoppini and Brazilian Wilson Leite 6-4, 7-5.

In the final the Kazakh-Brazilian due will face off with Brazilian Daniel Dutra Da Silva and Swedish Christian Lindell.