    17:15, 17 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Golubev reaches semifinal of Indian Wells

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev paired with German Alexander Zverev beat American Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the quarterfinal of the ATP 1000 Masters tournament - the Indian Wells, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    In the quarterfinal match, the Kazakh-German stunned American Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul 6-4, 7-6 (3). The match lasted for 1 hour and 29 minutes.

    Golubev and Zverev are to take on American John Isner and Jack Sock int eh semifinal of the Indian Wells.



    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
