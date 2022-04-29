Kazakhstani Golubev strolls into semis at ATP 250 in Munich

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev stormed into the men’s semifinals at the BMW Open by American Express in Munich, Germany, the Kazakh Tennis Federation reports.

Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin together defeated Matej Sabanov and Ivan Sabanov in the doubles quarterfinals with a score of 6-3,7-5. The match lasted for 1 hour and 34 minutes.

In the semifinals, the duo will play vs David Vega Hernández of Spain and Rafael Matos of Brazil.

As earlier reported, Golubev and Martin beat 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalists and 2021 Wimbledon winners Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic from Croatia.