Kazakhstani Golubev stunned by wildcard in France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Andrey Golubev has been eliminated from the ATP's Open du Pays d'Aix in Aix en Provence, France with the prize fund of €85,000 this morning.

The 28-year-old Kazakhstani was upset by French wildcard Calvin Hemery in the opening match. The French tennis player needed 1 h 22min to defeat world №202 Golubev 6-3, 6-4.

This was the first time the opponents met.

Hemery will face either Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva or German Peter Gojowczyk in the second-round match.

Source: ATP