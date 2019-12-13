EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:24, 13 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani goods exported to 120 countries

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the awarding ceremony of the Altyn Sapa Awards in the Kazakh capital on Friday, Kazinform reports.

    In his opening remarks President Tokayev reminded that over 28 years of its independence Kazakhstan have traveled a long way. In his words, industrialization has laid a solid foundation for the country’s economic development.

    According to the Head of State, some 1,300 enterprises and factories were put into commission countrywide.

    As a result, the President said, the overall production in processing sector has tripled over the past decade. Over $34 billion of direct foreign investment has been attracted into the processing industry. The exports volume in the sector has tripled and amounted to $165 billion.

    President Tokayev revealed that products made in Kazakhstan are exported to 120 countries, mainly to Central Asia, EAEU member states, China and the EU.

    Tags:
    Industry President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!